Venus Price Tops $2.69 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Venus has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00024693 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,891.05 or 1.00004063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00152658 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,227,273 tokens. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

