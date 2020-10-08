Vietnam (LON:VNH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vietnam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.04 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 154.04 ($2.01). 6,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 45,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.50 ($2.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 million and a PE ratio of 64.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.18.

Vietnam Company Profile (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

