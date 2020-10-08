VIG (VIG) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. VIG has a market cap of $3.04 million and $13,074.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,898.72 or 1.00011250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00610254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.01014214 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00106650 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004839 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,698,958 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.