Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $348.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $112,399.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLGEA. TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

