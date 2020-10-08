Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JVL Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

