Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:VGI opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

