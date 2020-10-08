Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Virtus Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

