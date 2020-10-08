Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,048. The company has a market cap of $393.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.91 and its 200-day moving average is $189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

