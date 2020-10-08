Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.47. The stock had a trading volume of 157,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,048. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.31. The firm has a market cap of $393.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

