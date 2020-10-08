Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTGN shares. Aegis started coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.53. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

