Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VC. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Shares of VC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.76. 4,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,623. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. Visteon’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Visteon by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Visteon by 36.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 8,925.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

