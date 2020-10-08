Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.08 ($71.86).

VNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

VNA stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €58.52 ($68.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

