Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.9% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,540. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

