Warburg Research Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €63.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €38.57 ($45.38) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.06. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

