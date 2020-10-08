Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 3.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.17. 30,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $869.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

