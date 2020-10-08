Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32).

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,140 shares of company stock worth $3,598,427. Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,249,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 706,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 161,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,461,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.