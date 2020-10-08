Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce sales of $17.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.36 billion and the lowest is $16.94 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $22.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $71.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.31 billion to $72.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.33 billion to $72.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

WFC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 744,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,735,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.