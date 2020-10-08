Wells Fargo & Company Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $665.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLK. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.92.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded up $12.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $604.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,110. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $568.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.45. BlackRock has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $609.69. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.