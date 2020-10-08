Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Lessened by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,273,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the quarter. Westrock comprises 4.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Westrock were worth $44,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 60.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

WRK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.98. 46,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,817. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

