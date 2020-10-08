Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CLEGF opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.80.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
