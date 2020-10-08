Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CLEGF opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.80.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 821 supermarkets, including Coles Online and Coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

