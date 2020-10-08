WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Price Up 7.9%

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) shares rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a boost from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

