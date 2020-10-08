Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $10,899.93 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $10,899.93 or 1.00019138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $41.69 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00152783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 95,197 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

