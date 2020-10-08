X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.07 and last traded at $30.07. 9,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 16,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.82% of X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

