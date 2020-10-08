Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $911,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $170,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 856,178 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 759,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

XEL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.33. 49,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,288. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

