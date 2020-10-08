XMax (XMX) Market Cap Hits $4.50 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. XMax has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $974,158.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, HADAX, OTCBTC and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.04716596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031715 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,045,874,378 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Hotbit, DDEX, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, FCoin, OTCBTC and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

