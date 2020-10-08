Xpediator (LON:XPD) Shares Up 15.4%

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD)’s share price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.55 ($0.35). 247,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 91,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 million and a P/E ratio of 65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Xpediator alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Xpediator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Xpediator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xpediator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.