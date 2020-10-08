XRP (XRP) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, XRP has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and approximately $1.94 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002301 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, Bitsane and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00252003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00086028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.01526026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00156102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009257 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,873,095 coins and its circulating supply is 45,162,407,484 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitstamp, Exrates, Coinbe, Binance, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, B2BX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, LakeBTC, Sistemkoin, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Coinsquare, ABCC, Tripe Dice Exchange, Independent Reserve, DragonEX, Coinrail, Bits Blockchain, Cryptohub, Coinone, Korbit, Huobi, Indodax, CEX.IO, BitMarket, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, BTC Markets, Bitinka, Bithumb, Covesting, MBAex, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, BCEX, Koinex, C2CX, Poloniex, Bitsane, Ovis, RippleFox, Liquid, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, BitBay, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), BtcTurk, Ripple China, HitBTC, CoinBene, Zebpay, BitFlip, BX Thailand, Gatehub, Coindeal, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Instant Bitex, FCoin, DigiFinex, CoinFalcon, WazirX, Bitso, GOPAX, Stellarport, Exmo, OKEx, Bitlish, Koineks, Coinhub, Fatbtc, Coinsuper, Kuna, Bitbank and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.