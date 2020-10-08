Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $100.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $1,345,717. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,577. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $115.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

