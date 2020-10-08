Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $942.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce sales of $942.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $788.10 million. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.24 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 29.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 228.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,689 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31,147.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 96,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96 and a beta of 1.48. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

