Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) will post sales of $33.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $129.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.50 million to $130.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $162.81 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,925. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $81,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $52,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,645,644 shares of company stock worth $100,592,993.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 55.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 304,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 138.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 50.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 134,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 40.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 229,931 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

