Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). New Age Beverages reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

NBEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBEV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 37,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.86. New Age Beverages has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in New Age Beverages by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.