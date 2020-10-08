Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XP.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

XP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

XP traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in XP by 136.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in XP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XP during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in XP by 45.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XP by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

