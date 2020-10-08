Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RESN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resonant by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth $723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resonant by 66.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Resonant by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RESN remained flat at $$2.57 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,538. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.90.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.