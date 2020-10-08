Zacks Investment Research Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk. Due to these negatives, shares of the company have declined in the past year.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, 140166 reduced their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.35.

NYSE WEX opened at $144.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. WEX has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of WEX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WEX by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

