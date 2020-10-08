ZCore (ZCR) Market Cap Reaches $263,656.71

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $263,656.71 and approximately $447.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,789,560 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

