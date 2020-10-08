zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €131.38 ($154.56).

ZO1 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of zooplus stock traded down €1.40 ($1.65) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €141.80 ($166.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 1-year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1-year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The business has a fifty day moving average of €147.67 and a 200 day moving average of €136.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 361.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.