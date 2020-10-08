Zscaler’s (ZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. OTR Global raised Zscaler to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $147.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 14,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $2,064,265.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,145,248.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total value of $8,742,519.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,778 shares of company stock valued at $34,923,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $103,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,591,000 after acquiring an additional 182,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

