-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut shares of Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALYA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $2.67. 319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,344. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

