$0.11 EPS Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3,120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 249,883 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 147,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.30. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

