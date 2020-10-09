$0.11 EPS Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3,120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 249,883 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 147,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.30. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.