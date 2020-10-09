-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,748. The company has a market capitalization of $275.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $302,972.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

