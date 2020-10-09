$0.26 EPS Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.38. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $286.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

