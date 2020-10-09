-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.31). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,580. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.