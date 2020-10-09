$0.36 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $107,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. 11,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

