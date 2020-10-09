-$0.41 EPS Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Roku reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,172.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $71,651,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Roku by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Roku by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.69. The stock had a trading volume of 227,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $228.33.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

