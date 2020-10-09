$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Brightsphere Investment Group also reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brightsphere Investment Group.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 183.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 12,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

