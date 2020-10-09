$0.49 EPS Expected for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,183.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 17.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 38.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after acquiring an additional 320,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,324. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

