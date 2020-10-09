$0.79 EPS Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.80. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.22. 4,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,968. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

