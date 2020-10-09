-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($3.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

AERI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. 7,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $553.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.