$0.81 EPS Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

