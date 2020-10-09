0xBitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $614,746.39 and approximately $1.73 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $547.34 or 0.04942859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00055720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

